CRS360

The latest in the monthly series of “CRS360” webinars from COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) will focus on managing expectations and maximizing productivity when returning to the workplace amid COVID-19. Set for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26th at 1p (CT), “The Workplace Ain’t What It Used to Be. Now What?" will feature panelists SCOTT LINDY of FUTURI MEDIA, SALESFORCE Sr. Dir./Innovation KAREN SEMONE and licensed psychotherapist KELLY ORCHARD.

“We realize many organizations will work from home for the duration of 2020,” said CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS. “And yet, out of necessity, others must plan a return to their respective offices. A lot has changed since MARCH in terms of business dynamics, onsite operations, helpful technology, and, perhaps most important, attention to the mental health of our workforce. We’ve assembled a panel that will help make re-entry to your new normal as seamless as possible – whenever it occurs for your team.”

Register for the free webinar here.

