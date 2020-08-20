The Show Must Go On

Due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual AMERICANAFEST & CONFERENCE had to be canceled but the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION (AMAF) has now announced THRIVING ROOTS: A VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MUSIC CONFERENCE will take place SEPTEMBER 16th-18th.

The virtual conference will feature programming with ROSANNE CASH, JOHN LEVENTHAL and MAVIS STAPLES as well as AMAF Board Members JACKSON BROWNE, RHIANNON GIDDENS and T BONE BURNETT, with more surprises to be revealed. The conference will include over 50 industry and artist-led panel discussions, plus more than 40 immersive special events filled with music.

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, we know that there is a need now more than ever to feel connected,” said AMAF Exc. Dir. JED HILLY. “With THRIVING ROOTS, we hope that our community will benefit from coming together in the comfort of their own homes to learn from each other and have timely conversations, while still having opportunities to network and enjoy great music.”

As part of that gathering, SONGLINES is ready for song submission for its THRIVING ROOTS MUSIC MEETING, which will take place THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th from 2:45-5p.

The cutoff date for submissions is SEPTEMBER 11th. Send your submissions to either SEAN COAKLEY or LESLIE ROUFFE at sean@songlinesmusic.com and

leslie@songlinesmusic.com.

You can learn more about all of this at www.americanamusic.org.

