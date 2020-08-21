John O'Connell

ENTERCOM Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK) and WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9)//MIAMI PD JOHN O'CONNELL exits, as his position was eliminated.

O'CONNELL signed on 104.3 THE SHARK five years ago and added PD duties of KISS COUNTRY 99.9 in 2018 (NET NEWS 3/26/18). From SEPTEMBER 2018 until FEBRUARY 2019, he also handled PD duties for Alternative WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO. Previously, he spent more than 17 years as OM/PD at CBS RADIO/WEST PALM BEACH.

Reach out to O'CONNELL at johnnysportsguy@bellsouth.net, (561) 379-6790.

« see more Net News