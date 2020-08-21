FaerieWorlds

FAERIEWORLDS LIVE FROM HOME three-day streaming event will take place on AUGUST 21st, 22nd and 23rd using the PORTL LIVE streaming platform.

The global landmark event, the 19th in this annual festival, will feature three days of performances from around the world, as well as workshops, presentations, group chatrooms and more.

FRIDAY's performance will benefit TEEN CANCER AMERICA, the international non-profit created by ROGER DALTREY and PETE TOWNSHEND. DALTREY will perform along with SQUEEZE's CHRIS DIFFORD and SCRITTI POLITTI's TOM MORLEY, among others.

The two weekend performances will benefit THE NATURE CONSERVANCY, the international environmental non-profit with appearances from DONOVAN and LINDA LEITCH, and more.

In these challenging times for music and visual artists, attendees can also donate directly to support the performers and artists all weekend.

To access the show ($50 three-day pass), watch the free live feed or contribute to the charity sponsor, visit portl.com/faerieworlds

