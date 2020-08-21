Tony Woods

DELTA MEDIA Urban AC KFXZ (Z105.9)/LAFAYETTE, LA has tapped TONY WOODS for Brand Manager/PM drive.

Most recently he did middays for ALPHA MEDIA Urban AC WROU (92.1)/DAYTON, OH.

WOODS told ALL ACCESS, "I would like to thank DELTA MEDIA's GM CHUCK WOOD, Ops Manager CHARLES SAGANO, and STATION DOMINATION radio consultant JEFF SANDERS for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to move Z105.9 to another level.

"As soon as I finish this red beans and rice and this bowl of gumbo and walk off these 10 pounds I've recently gained, I'll be ready to go."

His resume includes KBXX & KMJQ/HOUSTON, WKKV/MILWAUKEE, WFXE/COLUMBUS GA., KDES/PALM SPRINGS, CA, KTCX/BEAUMONT, TX, KMJJ/SHREVEPORT, LA, and KRRQ/LAFAYETTE, LA.

« back to Net News