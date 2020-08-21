-
Benztown Offers Labor Day Weekend AudioPack To Stations
August 21, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BENZTOWN is offering radio stations a free LABOR DAY WEEKEND AUDIOPACK, available now through SEPTEMBER 4th.
The BENZTOWN LABOR DAY WEEKEND AUDIOPACK oofers all of the sound effects and music beds for stations of all formats.
Sounds include party ambiance, pool splashes, mood-setting music beds, LABOR DAY listener drops, glass clinking, beer-drinking SFX, BBQ sizzle effects.
Sign up here for the free download link.
