Happy 30th Anniversary

Happy 30th Birthday to WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD102.5)/COLUMBUS, OH. The independent Alternative station signed on as CD101 on AUGUST 21, 1990 with SOMETHING HAPPENS - Hello * 5. In 2010, the station shifted frequencies and rebranded to CD102.5. While a big blow out celebration party is not conducive during the COVID pandemic, ALL ACCESS would like to send a very Happy 30 Anniversary to Owner/GM RANDY MALLOY and the CD102.5 team.

While most of the CD102.5 team may not be old enough to remember when the station hit the airwaves, ALL ACCESS Alternative Editor SHAWN ALEXANDER was at R&R at the time. He said, "CD101 was part of the first then-New Rock panel consisting of 17 stations. I remember the early days of CD101 being a real progressive station; it was true hybrid of AAA and Alternative. Kudos to the station for continuing its independent spirit for the the last 30 years."

MALLOY said, "Well the pandemic sucks, normally we would have had a blow out concert with lots of bands, huge gatherings, fireworks, parades Mayoral Proclamations, hot air balloons, sky writing, bat signals… Did I mention giant concerts. But alas none of that is meant to be at the present time with governmental lock downs still in place. Bands aren't traveling, music venues aren't open, and there is social distancing and all that. So, we will mark the occasion with some minor fanfare and hopefully plan for larger more grandiose celebrations once we get back to some sense of normal."

More from MALLOY next week on ALL ACCESS 10 Questions.

Several Alternative bands share their love for CD102.5 in the video below.

