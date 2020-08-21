Nikki Landry

Congrats to ENTERCOM Hot AC WSTR (STAR 94.1)/ATLANTA personality NIKKI LANDRY and her new hubby MARC RUFF on their wedding this past SUNDAY, AUGUST 16th at WESLEY GARDENS at ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA.

LANDRY told ALL ACCESS, "We originally had the wedding scheduled in NEW YORK on the same date, but due to COVID 19, and since I live in GEORGIA am not allowed in NEW YORK STATE. So, we decided to have a private, secluded elopement. We hosted the wedding live on FACEBOOK, so click here."

