Sold

CAPITAL BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Oldies KBZY-A/SALEM, OR to LOUIS RISEWICK's RISE 95, LLC for $50,000 plus payment of 5% of gross sales after closing to pay off debt not exceeding $250,000 owed to third party creditor NCJ ENTERPRISES, LLC.

Also filed with the FCC were two STA applications, from RELEVANT RADIO, INC. (KJJA/HARLINGEN, TX, reduced power with backup transmitter after main transmittter failed) and ZIP2, LLC (WKGE-A/JOHNSTOWN, PA, asking for tolling of construction permit to move to 870 AM while pandemic has affected station's financial ability to build new facility).

