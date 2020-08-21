Weekend Changes

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK is making some changes to its weekend lineup, including the debut of a live version of one of its podcasts to the broadcast lineup.

WNYC STUDIOS podcast "THE UNITED STATES OF ANXIETY" is being added to both the AM and FM lineups starting this weekend for SUNDAY nights at 6p (ET), with host KAI WRIGHT going live and taking listener phone calls.

In addition, the gap in the FM schedule left by the end of the syndicated "LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE" is being filled by moving NPR podcast "IT'S BEEN A MINUTE WITH SAM SANDERS" to 6p SATURDAYS and airing NPR's "FRESH AIR WEEKEND" at 7p SATURDAYS. "BBC NEWSHOUR" is being added to the FM schedule for SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS at 4p.

And the AM side is dropping repeats of the late JOE FRANK's show from SUNDAY nights at 11, with podcast "SNAP JUDGMENT" taking its place.

