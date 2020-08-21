More Markets

EASTLAN RATINGS has added two new markets for continuous measurement, JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL, TN-VA and BILLINGS, MT. The new markets will see their first releases on AUGUST 28th.

“When we switched from NIELSEN to EASTLAN in our CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA market almost four years ago, we wondered if our agency business would drop,” said BRISTOL BROADCASTING CO. Secretary/GM ROGER BOULDIN. “It did not! We actually saw increases in all agency business (local agency, national, and regional) during each of the first two years after the change. While we do not attribute these increases to the change in ratings vendors, this did give us confidence to make this change from NIELSEN to EASTLAN in the JOHNSON CITY/KINGSPORT/BRISTOL (TRI-CITIES TN/VA) market.... we have used EASTLAN Ratings at our PADUCAH, KY cluster for about 20 years and in CHARLESTON, WV for four years. We have found EASTLAN data to be well accepted and the cost to be far easier to absorb in today’s challenging radio environment.”

DESERT MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING/BILLINGS Pres./CEO CAMERON MAXWELL said, “I’ve been a big believer in a data-driven strategy for decades, and I’m excited about EASTLAN’s new continuous service! The ROI from EASTLAN just works better for us.”

“We are certain the increased consistency and stability of our new continuous measurement will provide radio advertisers a new level of accountability and at the same time, instill more confidence in our subscribers,” added EASTLAN Pres,/CEO MIKE GOULD. “We are excited to be able to offer this enhancement to small and medium market broadcasters, like ROGER and CAM, without increasing our annual rates.”

