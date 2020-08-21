Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS takes to the company blog to share, "If you would have told me that 70 days before 'the most important election of our lifetime,' the big issue would be the U.S. Post Office, I wouldn't have believed you. Yet, here we are on the precipice of that election, and mail delivery has turned into a controversial issue that has inflamed opinions on both sides, no matter your profession or lot in life.

"Today marks the day when the new U.S. Postmaster, LOUIS DEJOY testifies before the Senate; on MONDAY, he'll show up to face the House of Representatives. Maybe they'll get it sorted out. The odd part about this episode turns out to be how Americans perceive their postal service. Last month, a Morning Consult survey unveiled their annual list of the 'Most Loved Brands of 2020'.”

