Radio And TV Special

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION’s 2020 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS will air as a one-hour special on over 500 radio and television stations beginning on SATURDAY (8/22) at 7p (ET). The show is hosted by TAMRON HALL and will include celebrity guests and members of CONGRESS, plus former recipients GLENN CLOSE, SARA EVANS, and SHARON STONE among the presenters.

The show is being distributed pro bono by DISNEY MEDIA NETWORKS, with NIELSEN providing television measurement and analytic services.

