Sixx: A.M. Release 'Maybe It's Time' To Help Cause

MOTLEY CRUE's NIKKI SIXX and his band SIXX:A.M. have released the song “Maybe It’s Time” as part of the "Artists For Recovery" to draw attention to the opioid crisis and raise funds to serve the recovery community and save lives. The song features an all-star cast of rockers like COREY TAYLOR (SLIPKNOT/STONE SOUR), JOE ELLIOT (DEF LEPPARD), IVAN MOODY (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH), SLASH (GUNS N' ROSES), AWOLNATION, TOMMY VEXT (BAD WOLVES) and Country's BRANTLEY GILBERT.

The idea for the song was conceived by SIXX, a recovery spokesperson and advocate, and one of the leading public figures fighting to destigmatize substance use disorders and recovery. All artist royalties from the song are being donated to THE GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES FOUNDATION (GRI) to support those in early recovery, with a matching contribution from SIXX;A.M.'s record label BETTER NOISE MUSIC.

SIXX said, “I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES FOUNDATION. The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite...those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it's more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

Major entertainment industry companies including LIVE NATION, TICKETMASTER, iHEART, PANDORA, SIRIUSXM, ENTERCOM and many others have come together on this project to raise awareness and save lives. BETTER NOISE CEO ALLEN KOVAC said, “Label and studio heads know there is nothing sadder than when an artist or actor you’ve worked with passes away due to substance use disorders. This initiative is a wakeup call to the entertainment industry that we can’t lose more legends like PRINCE, PHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN, TOM PETTY and MICHAEL JACKSON."

The campaign is timed to launch before "National Recovery Month" in SEPTEMBER, and will use all manners of entertainment to send an important message of hope for recovery, starting on "International Overdose Awareness Day" on AUGUST 31st and continuing through "International Recovery Day" on SEPTEMBER 30th.

The song is also featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming BETTER NOISE FILMS release "Sno Babies." The film will be out on video on demand SEPTEMBER 29th, and depicts teen-age addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town. BETTER NOISE FILMS share of profits is also being donated to GRI. Check out the trailer to the film here.

Listen to the SIXX:A.M. song "Maybe It's Time" here.

