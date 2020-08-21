Lauren 'Lo' Sessions

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KWYD (WILD 101)/BOISE brings aboard ALPHA MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KINK-HD2 (WE 102.9)/PORTLAND MD/personality LAUREN "LO" SESSIONS for afternoons. SESSIONS will continue to be based in PORTLAND and continue her duties at WE 102.9.

KWYD's current afternoon personality, VIJAY DAS will slide into middays beginning MONDAY (8/24).

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Reg. OM JAMES GARNER commented, "We are ecstatic to have LAUREN join the KWYD team in BOISE. "LO" brings a ton of talent and experience to the WILD 101 and we are confident BOISE will love her."

PD JD GARFIELD added, "I’ve seen what LO is capable of and I’m confident that adding her to our roster of immensely talented individuals only serves to better position us to remain the #1 radio station targeting young adults in the TREASURE VALLEY."

LAUREN "LO" SESSIONS said, "I am so excited to join the team in BOISE! Looking forward to talking music, pop culture, what's trending and just life in general with our loyal listeners on WILD 101!"

