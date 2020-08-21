Tortuga Music Festival

ROCK THE OCEAN’s Tortuga Music Festival, will move to NOVEMBER 2021, taking place FRIDAY, the 12th through SUNDAY the 14th at FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH PARK, FL. The shift is a commitment to the health and safety of fans, partners, employees, artists and the community surrounding COVID-19. All festival passes previously purchased for 2020 will be honored in 2021.

The 2021 lineup will feature 2020’s original headliners, LUKE BRYAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT and TIM MCGRAW. Additional artists scheduled to perform throughout the weekend are: JIMMIE ALLEN, INGRID ANDRESS, BARENAKED LADIES, GABBY BARRETT, LEE BRICE, BLANCO BROWN, BILLY CURRINGTON, DEEJAY SILVER, DJ ROCK, RILEY GREEN, CAYLEE HAMMACK, HARDY, HIRIE, JON PARDI, CHRIS LANE, JON LANGSTON, TRACY LAWRENCE, LOCASH, KIP MOORE, PITBULL, MICHAEL RAY, RUNAWAY JUNE, COLE SWINDELL, TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS, VANILLA ICE, MORGAN WALLEN, RITA WILSON AND YA'BOYZ, TENILLE ARTS, TYLER BOOTH, ASHLAND CRAFT, CALE DODDS, ANKIE K, TREA LANDON, WALKER MONTGOMERY, NIKO MOON, KYLIE MORGAN, MEGHAN PATRICK, BRANDON RATCLIFF, TYLER RICH, SEAN STEMALY and HAILEY WHITTERS.

