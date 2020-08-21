'Get Your Vote On!'

Artists from Country genre and others are coming together to raise voter awareness and encourage fans to vote in the upcoming general election with a “Get Your Vote On!” free virtual concert on SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th. The event, headed by MAGGIE ROSE and the NASHVILLE ELECTION COMMITTEE (chaired by writer/producer ALEX KLINE) will feature artists including LINDSAY ELL, CAM, LUCIE SILVAS, CASSADEE POPE, AUBRIE SELLERS, LOUIS YORK, THE CADILLAC THREE, NATALIE PRASS, AVENUE BEAT and ERIC SLICK of DR.DOG.

“The right to vote isn’t just a right, it’s a privilege," said ROSE. "I feel personally obligated to raise my voice and encourage others to become active in this year’s election. I’m honored to stand alongside each of these amazing artists, and the NASHVILLE ACTION COMMITTEE to encourage and empower voter engagement — not only in NASHVILLE, but nationwide.”

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with HEADCOUNT and to have an array of acts — that range from Country to Soul to Indie Rock to Pop — all come together to play this event," said KLINE. We believe our voices are heard loudest at the ballot boxes and I think it’s only fitting that the voices of these artists will help thousands more in AMERICA be heard.”

“Get Your Vote On!” will stream live on SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th at 6pm (ET). Tune in here.

