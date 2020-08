Back Next Wednesday

FOX SPORTS sportscaster CHRIS MYERS will revive his "CMI: THE CHRIS MYERS INTERVIEW" as a podcast for PODCASTONE, reports DEADLINE.

The new version of "CMI" will debut AUGUST 26th with URBAN MEYER, REGGIE JACKSON, and TROY AIKMAN among the initial guests. The show previously aired as a radio show on FOX SPORTS RADIO and FOX SPORTS NET.

