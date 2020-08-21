BTS #DynamiteAllNight Takeover

ALL ACCESS chatted with COX Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA and WPYO (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO PD WILL CALDER about his unique way to introduce the new BTS "DYNAMITE" single to his stations and the rest of the COX Top 40's including WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI, WBLI (106.1 BLI)/LONG ISLAND and WAPE (95.1 WAPE)/JACKSONVILLE with a BTS #DynamiteAllNight Takeover.

CALDER said, "WPOI, WPYO, WFLC, WAPE, and WBLI all played "DYNAMITE" about 15x at midnight (ET) until 1a. Then we played nothing but BTS songs until 5a. The social media impact was strong. Big props to VP Audience/Content-Radio TIM CLARKE and Dir./Top 40 Programming and WBLI PD JEREMY RICE for their support and greenlighting this idea.

"We felt that if everyone just plays this song at the launch they miss an opportunity for an event song and can capitalize on the passion of the BTS ARMY and show that we are with them. Radio today has to create moments with music, otherwise we don't evolve and remain relevant."

Here are the other BTS songs that were played during the #DynamiteAllNight Takeover and according to CALDER, "They were chosen by social media impact and streaming metrics." And now, the list:

Boy With Luv (f/ HALSEY)

Make It Right [Remix] (f/ LAUV)

DNA

Lights

Mic Drop [Remix] (f/ STEVE AOKI & DESIIGNER)

On (f/ Sia)

Idol (f/ NICKI MINAJ)

Fake Love

So What

Let Go

Dream Glow

Your Eyes Tell

Stay Gold

Filter

Burning Up (Fire)

Save Me

My Time

