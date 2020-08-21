Miley Cyrus

MILEY CYRUS is offering a free POSTMATES delivery to mark the release of her new single, "Midnight Sky," using the code MILEY.

POSTMATES suggests streaming the new song "when your food's on the way."

To help with your selection, the noted cannabis advocate has also curated a "Midnight Munchies" collection on the popular food delivery site.

For every order placed with the code this weekend, POSTMATES is partnering with MILEY to donate $1 to MY FRIEND'S PLACE, a nonprofit resource center that assists homeless youth.

