TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KUAD (NEW COUNTRY 99.1)/FORT COLLINS, CO morning hosts JORDAN SOTO and MICHAEL MASON have departed the station after nearly a year and a half. The pair joined KUAD in MARCH 2019 (NET NEWS 3/5/19). SOTO previously worked in PENSACOLA, FL radio, and MASON previously worked in SEATTLE and RICHMOND.

No word yet on their successors at KUAD.

