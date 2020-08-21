The Aces

RED BULL RECORDS recording group THE ACES will host the livestream debut of their sophomore album, "Under My Influence," from LOS ANGELES on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st, with a virtual concert offering fans an intimate, at-home experience and exclusive performances of the band’s record.

Released in JULY, "Under My Influence" features the singles “Daydream,” “Lost Angeles,” “My Phone is Trying to Kill Me” and “Kelly,” debuting on BILLBOARD’s EMERGING ARTISTS and HEATSEEKERS albums charts, and on ROLLING STONE’s Breakthrough 25 Artists for JULY.

The alternative pop band from PROVO, UT, features sisters, lead singer/guitarist CRISTAL and drummer ALISA RAMIREZ.

THE ACES’ "Under My Influence" livestream will air exclusively on the LOOPED app on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st at 11a PT (2p ET) and 4p PT (7p ET). For tickets, exclusive merch bundles, and more info, visit TheAcesOfficial.com.

