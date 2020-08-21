Consent Decrees

The FCC has reached five more Consent Decrees with station licensees resolving public file violations involving failure to upload political ad requests to the files.

THIRD PARTNER BROADCASTING, INC. (Classic Hits KYBG (BIG 102.1)/BASILE-LAFAYETTE, LA); ACADIA BROADCAST PARTNERS, INC. (AC KSIG-A (SUNNY 95.1)/CROWLEY-LAFAYETTE, LA, with the same principals as THIRD PARTNER BROADCASTING); STANNARD BROADCASTING CO., INC. (Country KVVP (TODAY'S COUNTRY 105.7)/LEESVILLE, LA); RADIO HENDERSONVILLE, INC. (Country WHKP-A/HENDERSONVILLE, NC); and DR. PEPPER PEPSI-COLA BOTTLING COMPANY OF DYERSBURG, LLC (Adult Hits WASL (100.1 JACK FM) and Oldies WTRO-A/DYERSBURG, TN and Country WTNV (EAGLE 97.3)/TIPTONVILLE, TN) agreed to the decrees, which, like the several other recent Consent Decrees, ordered the stations to establish formal and strict compliance plans but did not impose fines for the past violations.

