The Georgia Thunderbolts

Southern Rock/Country group THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS have signed a recording contract with the NEW YORK division of MASCOT RECORDS. Additionally, the group signed a management deal with RICHARD YOUNG of KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS, and will be represented by UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA) for live concert bookings in NORTH AMERICA. The band’s eponymous first EP released TODAY (8/21).

"When I first heard THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS, I was immediately drawn in by their powerful, authentic, bluesy, and Southern-flavored Rock and great songs," said MASCOT RECORDS' RON BURMAN. "Then, I went to see them play in NASHVILLE at THE BASEMENT [music venue], and I was blown away. I literally had goosebumps and knew we had to sign them. The singer, T.J. [LYLE], has such a distinctive vocal range and style, and they are such a strong rock band. I expect great things to come from them.”

"THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS are very excited to be signed to such a wonderful team as MASCOT RECORDS,” said LYLE. "It truly is an honor for us. We wanted to work with a label who understands us for who we are and what we can bring to the table. We found that in the MASCOT RECORDS family.”

“After helping my son JOHN FRED YOUNG's band, BLACK STONE CHERRY, get a start 20 years ago, and having my own band, the KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS, for 50 years, I never dreamed I would find another group that would rekindle the fire and passion I have for THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS," said YOUNG. "I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of another 'real deal.’"

"When you work with someone like RICHARD YOUNG, you had better have your butt in gear," said LYLE. "He’s always pushing to get the most out of what he can from the band and for the band. His first concern is the band's personal welfare and that’s a big deal to us. He’s not just a manager, producer and a friend, he’s the sixth member of our band."

