Exec Shuffle

ENTERCOM is reorganizing its Regional Presidents, including a promotion for ORLANDO Market Manager CLAUDIA MENEGUS and a reassignment for BOSTON Market Mgr. MARK HANNON to a regional role that leaves his BOSTON position open. In a memo to staff, COO SUSAN LARKIN announced that the slate of Regional Presidents now includes:

DOUG ABERNETHY – ATLANTA, CHARLOTTE, DENVER, GREENSBORO, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, KANSAS CITY, LAS VEGAS, NORFOLK, PHOENIX, PORTLAND, RICHMOND, SACRAMENTO, ST. LOUIS, SAN FRANCISCO, SEATTLE, WICHITA

JEFF FEDERMAN – LOS ANGELES, RIVERSIDE, SAN DIEGO

MARK HANNON – BALTIMORE, BOSTON, BUFFALO, CLEVELAND, DETROIT, HARTFORD, PHILADELPHIA,

PITTSBURGH, PROVIDENCE, ROCHESTER, SPRINGFIELD, WASHINGTON D.C., WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON

CLAUDIA MENEGUS – GAINESVILLE, MEMPHIS, MIAMI, ORLANDO

BRIAN PURDY – AUSTIN, CHATTANOOGA, DALLAS, HOUSTON, NEW ORLEANS,

RACHEL WILLIAMSON – CHICAGO, MADISON, MILWAUKEE, MINNEAPOLIS

LARKIN wrote, "The streamlined model of, in most cases, geographically connected markets will allow our local markets to benefit from their shared leadership, increased collaboration, combined resources, and amplified opportunities for advertisers. We will unlock tremendous potential to leverage our scale, become increasingly competitive and nimble, and super serve our communities in ways that were not before possible."

MENEGUS will continue to serve as ORLANDO Market Mgr. along with her regional duties; HANNON adds several markets while stepping away from day-to-day Market Mgr. duties in BOSTON. CRO BOB PHILLIPS, Pres./Sales Ops. MICHAEL DOYLE; and KANSAS CITY SVP/Market Mgr. DAVE ALPERT remain in place. LARKIN continues regional oversight for the NEW YORK market.

