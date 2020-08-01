Firing

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND has fired news anchor KYLE CORNELL for using an offensive and archaic term to describe Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA).

CLEVELAND.COM reports that CORNELL, in a news promo aired on WEDNESDAY night's CLEVELAND INDIANS game, said, "The U.S. officially has its first colored vice presidential candidate. More coming up after the game on NEWSRADIO WTAM 1100 CLEVELAND." CORNELL was fired by the station after the clip went viral.

CORNELL told NBC affiliate WKYC-TV, "I wasn't trying to be malicious or in any way decimate the character or anything like that. That was never the goal. And for that, I am truly sorry." He also apologized to WTAM, asking for forgiveness for "making a judgement in error and something that I know is not me."

