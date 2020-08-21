Hubbard (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Get well wishes to FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE’s TYLER HUBBARD, who suffered injuries in a dirt bike accident last week. In an INSTAGRAM video on FRIDAY, AUGUST 21st, HUBBARD said he “over jumped a jump” while riding at the track, and “landed flat and blew out my ankle,” rupturing his Achilles tendon and breaking a bone on the inside of his ankle. He will have surgery this week, and expressed dismay at the timing, as his wife, HAYLEY, is expecting their third child in four weeks.

“This couldn’t be worse timing … But I know God’s teaching me something through all this, and I’m going to try to stay positive and try to work on my mental game,” he said in the video.

« see more Net News