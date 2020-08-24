Winners

The NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION announced the winners of its 2020 SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS on the broadcast special that began airing on over 500 radio and TV stations SATURDAY night (8/23).

“Over the past year, AMERICA’s local radio and television stations have demonstrated unparalleled devotion to helping families and communities in need,” said NABLF Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. “We are pleased to honor these exceptional stations and to celebrate this year’s winners with viewers and listeners during the first ever broadcast of the CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS.”

This year's winners:

Service to Community Award for Radio - Ownership Group: ZIMMER RADIO OF MID-MISSOURI “Miracles for Kids Radiothon” airing on Country KCLR-F (CLEAR 99), Top 40 KTXY (Y-107), Country KATI (94.3 KAT COUNTRY), and News-Talk KSSZ (EAGLE 93.9)/COLUMBIA, MO and raising $309,000 for the UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Service to Community Award for Television - Ownership Group: GRAY TELEVISION, "Measure of Hate" reports on problems with the FBI's annual hate crime report, airing in newscasts on all 93 GRAY TV stations

Service to Community Award for Radio – Major Market: BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN SEATTLE)/SEATTLE, “710 ESPN SEATTLE and COACHING BOYS INTO MEN” training program for coaches, aimed at preventing domestic violence

Service to Community Award for Television - Large Market: GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP CBS affiiate WKMG-TV/ORLANDO, "Driving Change: FLORIDA’s Texting and Driving Law" campaign that led to a new law

Service to Community Award for Radio - Medium Market: ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW, MI, “WSGW’s Sharing Hope Radiothon” raising over $47,000 for RESCUE MINISTRIES OF MID-MICHIGAN (on partnership with sister Country WCEN (94.5 THE MOOSE) and another $83,250 for WCEN's ST. JUDE Kids Radiothon

Service to Community Award for Television - Medium Market: GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliare WNDU-TV/SOUTH BEND, IN, "Never Again: Preventing Bus Stop Tragedies" reports leading to a new INDIANA law

Service to Community Award for Radio - Small Market: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, “NEW JERSEY Judges,” an investigative news series on local judges blocking prosecutors from trying juvenile rape and sexual assault suspects as adults

Service to Community Award for Television - Small Market: GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliate WJHG-TV/PANAMA CITY, FL, "Remembering the Forgotten," reports on the long delay between Hurricane Michael and the federal aid local residents and businesses desperately needed

