Ozzy Speaks Out

In an interview with ROLLING STONE, legendary Rocker OZZY OSBOURNE took Pres. TRUMP to task on how he's reacted to the devastating effects of the rampant infection spread of COVID-19 and the daily death totals which have topped 1,000 for the better part of the last 30 days. OSBOURNE said TRUMP is "acting like a fool."

OZZY added: "In my lifetime, I've never known anything like this. It's getting worse, not better. And this guy's acting like a fool. I don't really like to talk politics that much, but I've got to say what I feel with this guy. There's not much hope left. Maybe he's got a trick up his sleeve and he's going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in AMERICA]. That's f*ing crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it's never gonna go away."

Back in JUNE 2019, OZZY and wife SHARON OSBOURNE locked horns with TRUMP over the use of his music without permission.

"We are sending notice to the TRUMP campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of OZZY OSBOURNE's music in political ads or in any political campaigns," SHARON stated. "OZZY's music cannot be used for any means without approvals."

