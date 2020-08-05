A Night Of Excellence

Last night (8/23) the 35th Anniversary STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS aired on BET and BET HER as a two-hour virtual event. The award show will be seen again in 210 markets via syndication AUGUST 29th-SEPTEMBER 27th.

This year’s hosts were KIRK FRANKLIN, JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS, and KORYN HAWTHORNE. The evenings big winners were KIRK FRANKLIN with six awards, DONALD LAWRENCE won four a, and JOHN P. MCKEE walked away with three awards.

Two of the evening's highlights included a music tribute by CECE WINANS to the late Congressman JOHN LEWIS and honoring the contributions of CORONAVIRUS front line first responders.

Each of those recognized were presented special STELLAR AWARDS lapel pins in recognition for their service at MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE in NASHVILLE; JACKSON PARK HOSPITAL in CHICAGO; and PARKLAND HOSPITAL in DALLAS.

This year’s performers included TAMELA MANN, ANTHONY BROWN, CECE WINANS, JAMES FORTUNE, KORYN HAWTHORNE, JJ HAIRSTON & YOUTHFUL PRAISE, JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS, TRAVIS GREENE, KIERRA SHEARD, MARVIN SAPP, TYE TRIBBETT, TAUREN WELLS, ZACARDI CORTEZ, Pastor MIKE Jr, DOE, and RICH TOLBERT Jr.

STELLAR AWARD Winner Highlights:

JJ HAIRSTON -Praise and Worship Album of the Year Award “Miracle Worker”

TRAVIS GREENE -Artist of the Year

DONALD LAWRENCE -Song of the Year Award "Deliver Me" (This Is My Exodus)

LE'ANDRIA JOHNSON -ALBERTINA WALKER Female Vocalist of the Year Award

KIRK FRANKLIN - Album of the Year Award "Long Live Love"

TASHA COBB LEONARD-Artist of The Year

For the complete list of winners visit here.

