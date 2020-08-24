Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Harry Styles Retains #1 Spot; Capaldi, DaBaby/Roddy, Jawsh X Jason, Juice Wrld/Marshmello Score Spin Gains, Topic & A7S Enter Top 20

* HARRY STYLES retains the #1 spot with "Watermelon Sugar" for a 4th week

* There was only one new entry into the top 20 but we hand some songs with strong spin gains

* LEWIS CAPALDI goes 5*-4* with "Before You Go" and is +928 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH move 7*-6* with "Rockstar" and are +729 spins

* JAWSH 365 x JASON DERULO move 10*-8* with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" and are +1407 spins

* JUICE WRLD and MARSHMELLO jump 18*-16* with "Come And Go," and are up 935 spins

* TOPIC & A7S are the one new entry into the top 20, leaping 23*-19* with "Breaking Me," up 590 spins

* MILEY CYRUS scores a big debut at 28* with "Midnight Sky," up 1469 spins

* BTS is back and enter at 32* with "Dynamite" - scoring 2128 spins

Rhythmic: DaBaby Grabs 7th Week At #1; Saint Jhn Top 3; DJ Khaled/Drake 'Popstar' Top 5; Saweetie Top 10

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are #1 for a 4th consecutive week and for a 7th week overall with "Rockstar"

* SAINT JHN is now top 3 with "Roses," up 4*-3*

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE go top 5 with "Popstar," moving 6*-5* and is up 591 spins

* SAWEETIE scores her 2nd top 10 hit with "Tap In," leaping 11*-9* and is +415 spins

* CARDI B is top 15 with "WAP," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, moving 17*-14* and is up 911 spins

* DRAKE scores an enormous move inside the top 20, with a 33*-18* move on "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring LIL DURK, and +1334 spins

* JAWSH 365 x JASON DERULO go top 20 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 23*-20* and is +325 spins

* TY DOLLA $IGN (featuring KANYE WEST, FKA TWIGS, and SKRILLEX), A$AP FERG (featuring NICKI MINAJ, and MADEINTYO), and DUA LIPA all land debuts

Urban: Lil Baby New #1; Rod Wave Top 10; Pop Smoke, Saint Jhn, Young Dolph/Megan Top 15

* LIL BABY takes over the top spot with "Emotionally Scarred," going 3*-1* and is +316 spins

* ROD WAVE enters the top 10, moving 12*-10* with "Girl Of My Dreams," up 234 spins

* POP SMOKE, 50 CENT and RODDY RICCH go top 15, moving 17*-13* with "The Woo," rising 448 spins

* SAINT JHN also goes top 15 with "Roses," moving 16*-14* and is +250 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH also enters the top 15 with "RNB," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, up 18*-15* and +242 spins

* Surging 24*-16* and going top 20 is CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION with "WAP," up 933 spins

* DRAKE lands a huge debut, entering at 22* with "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring LIL DURK - up 1127 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE's "Greece" debuts at 37*

* Also entering the chart are 2 CHAINZ (featuring LIL WAYNE), LIL BABY (featuring 42 DUGG), and TYLA YAWEH (featuring DABABY).

Hot AC: The Weeknd Back At #1; Dua Lipa Top 3; Styles Top 5; Gabby/Charlie Top 10; Killers Top 15

* THE WEEKND returns to the top spot, his 13th non-consecutive week with "Blinding Lights"

* DUA LIPA now has two top three hits as "Break My Heart" moves 4*-3* and is +457 spins as she attemps to go for back to back chart toppers

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH enter the top 10 with "I Hope," rising 11*-9* and are +383 spins

* KILLERS hit the top 15 with "Caution," rising 16*-15*

* JAMES BAY moves into the top 20, thanks to a 21*-19* move for "Chew On My Heart"

* MILEY CYRUS scores a big 37*-24* jump with "Midnight Sky," up 598 spins

* BANNERS, AVA MAX, GAVIN JAMES, and JUICE WRLD (featuring MARSHMELLO) all debut

Active Rock: Shinedown Holds Top Spot; Metallica Runner Up; Seether Top 5; Corey Taylor, Starset Top 10

* SHINEDOWN hold the top spot with "Atlas Falls" for a second week

* METALLICA and THE SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY are in the runner up spot with "All Within My Hands (S&M 2)," climbing 3*-2* and are +61 spins

* SEETHER hits the top 5 with "Dangerous," rising 6*-4* and is +112 spins

* COREY TAYLOR motors into the top 10 with "Black Eyes Blue," up 11*-9* and is +149 spins

* STARSET moves 12*-10* and climbs into the top 10 as well with "Trials," up 38 spins

* BADFLOWER goes top 15 with "30," moving 17*-13* and is +147 spins

* BREAKING BENJAMIN also move into the top 15 with "Dear Agony," featuring Lacey Strum

* I PREVAIL are top 20 with "Every Time You Leave," leaping 21*-17*

* BRING ME THE HORIZON are also top 20 with "Parasite Eve," moving 22*-19* and are +43 spins

* EVANESCENCE and the DEFTONES debut

Alternative: Matt Maeson New #1; All Time Low Top 5; Killers Top 10; Bastille, Wallows Top 15

* MATT MAESON surges 4*-1* with "Hallucinogenics," up 215 spins

* ALL TIME LOW go top 5 with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, up 7*-5* and is +111 spins

* KILLERS go top 10, moving 11*-9* with "My Own Soul's Warning," up 126 spins

* Note: BLUE OCTOBER narrowly entered the top 10 last week with "Oh My My" and had been up in spins for double digit weeks

* Because they moved down to #11 and off just a few spins - they were moved to recurrent... however, they will be back on the Alternative building chart later today and will remain provided they are up in spins and/or finish top 10 at weeks end

* BASTILLE is top 15, surging 16*-12* with "WHAT YOU GONNA DO?," featuring GRAHAM COXON, up 230 spins - and over 1100 in three weeks

* WALLOWS go top 15 with "Are You Bored Yet?," up 17*-13* and +236 spins

* JUDAH & THE LION and UNLIKELY CANDIDATES go top 20

* PEACH TREE RASCALS have a big debut at 30* with "Mariposa," up 163 spins

* I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME debut at 33* with "Leave Me Alone"

* GUS DAPPERTON enters at 37* with "Post Humorous"

Triple A: Lamontagne #1; Franti Top 3; My Morning Jacket Top 10; Local Natives, James Bay Top 15

* RAY LAMONTAGNE holds the #1 spot with "Strong Enough" for a 3rd week

* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD go top 3 with "I Got You"

* MY MORNING JACKET goes top 10 with "Feel You," rising 12*-10*

* LOCAL NATIVES go top 15 with "Dark Days," featuring SYLVAN ESSO, up 16*-14*

* JAMES BAY is top 20 with "Chew On My Heart," leaping 20*-15*

* DAWES surge into the top 20, rising 22*-16* with "Who Do You Think You're Talking To," up 48 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT has the top debut at 26* with "exile," featuring BON IVER

* CHRIS CORNELL debuts at 27* with "Patience"

* BASTILLE debuts at 29* with "WHAT YOU GONNA DO?," featuring GRAHAM COXON

