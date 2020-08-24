-
No New Station Sales In FCC Database Monday Morning
August 24, 2020 at 4:44 AM (PT)
No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database MONDAY morning (8/24).
FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KFRP/COALINGA, CA after losing its tower lease.
And WHVN, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WCGC/BELMONT-CHARLOTTE, NC to CAROLINA CATHOLIC RADIO NETWORK for $210,000. The buyer has operated the station under a Local Operating Agreement since FEBRUARY 1st.
