No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database MONDAY morning (8/24).

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KFRP/COALINGA, CA after losing its tower lease.

And WHVN, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WCGC/BELMONT-CHARLOTTE, NC to CAROLINA CATHOLIC RADIO NETWORK for $210,000. The buyer has operated the station under a Local Operating Agreement since FEBRUARY 1st.

« see more Net News