BENZTOWN is now syndicating "SKEE SPORTS CARD MINUTE," a daily one-minute feature on sports card collecting hosted by DASH RADIO founder SCOTT "DJ SKEE" KEENEY. The feature is available to BENZTOWN affiliates through the BENZTOWN Adrenaline Library dashboard.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “SKEE SPORTS CARD MINUTE is ear candy to Millennials, Gen X’ers and Gen Z’ers, who grew up flipping sneakers and are now flipping cards. DJ SKEE is a trendsetter and has been instrumental in Sports Cards being more popular than ever! The feature sounds incredible, and this will without a doubt be a big hit with sports listeners.”

DJ SKEE said, “The Sports Card market is growing faster than any industry I have ever seen- and we are only in the second inning. As more sports fans and investors gravitate to cards as not only a hobby, but an alternate form of investing, the SKEE SPORTS CARD MINUTE with BENZTOWN will keep listeners up to date with the latest trends, moments, and news from this blossoming industry.”

