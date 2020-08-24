Ruxton (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime CHICAGO radio personality and reporter STEVE RUXTON has rejoined NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO as Reporter/Anchor, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

RUXTON's return is his third stint at the station, following tenures in JUNE 2003-MAY 2010 and NOVEMBER 2013-SEPTEMBER 2015. He has also worked at CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A, WEIGEL BROADCASTING's WCIU-TV-WFBT-LP and WebFN, then-CBS RADIO/INFINITY News WBBM-A-Oldies WJMK-News-Talk WJJD, VIACOM AC WLIT, and INFINITY Country WUSN (US99), and continues as an anchor/producer for syndicated financial TV show BUSINESS FIRST AM.

« see more Net News