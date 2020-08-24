-
BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP invite you to join their next webinar, Global Radio Ideas: How to Brand Your Career & Station Like a Rockstar! with guest, STEVE JONES the SVP/Brands & Content for STINGRAY CANADA and author of "Brand Like a Rockstar" and "Start You Up."
What You'll Learn During the Webinar
- What exactly is a brand, and how does it apply to your radio station and your career
- The AC/DC model of brand building
- Why “customer (or listener) satisfaction” doesn’t matter anymore
- What you can learn about branding from THE SEX PISTOLS and DONALD TRUMP
- Why the lessons of AEROSMITH, RUN DMC, and PAUL SIMON are so important in 2020 and beyond
- What JUSTIN BIEBER can teach us about rebuilding our careers
