BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP invite you to join their next webinar, Global Radio Ideas: How to Brand Your Career & Station Like a Rockstar! with guest, STEVE JONES the SVP/Brands & Content for STINGRAY CANADA and author of "Brand Like a Rockstar" and "Start You Up."

What You'll Learn During the Webinar

What exactly is a brand, and how does it apply to your radio station and your career

The AC/DC model of brand building

Why “customer (or listener) satisfaction” doesn’t matter anymore

What you can learn about branding from THE SEX PISTOLS and DONALD TRUMP

Why the lessons of AEROSMITH, RUN DMC, and PAUL SIMON are so important in 2020 and beyond

What JUSTIN BIEBER can teach us about rebuilding our careers

