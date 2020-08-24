BBQ Goes Virtual

SATURDAY (8/22), iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) and afternoon personality ANGIE MARTINEZ host ANGIE'S SUMMER BBQ: HOME EDITION, presented by HENNESSEY. The virtual BBQ was the 2020 version of ANGIE'S SUMMER BBQ, a staple event in NEW YORK where MARTINEZ traditionally invites her celebrity friends and listeners to party with her.

This year's virtual event featured surprise guests including CARDI B, A$AP FERG, DJ KHALED, SAWEETIE and JACK HARLOW with mixes, and more.

Listeners could check out POWER 105.1 to listen live and could hear it POWER 105.1's INSTAGRAM. The station synced its INSTAGRAM Feed to a mobile video truck that drove throughout NEW YORK CITY, so listeners didn’t miss a beat. Listeners also had the chance to win an ANGIE’S SUMMER BBQ kit delivered to their house complete with everything they needed to grill and chill at home by calling into POWER 105.1 or entering at power1051fm.com.

Videos and photos from the event are on the station's website and on Power 105.1 INSTAGRAM.

