Job opening

In the wake of last week’s departure of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KUAD (NEW COUNTRY 99.1)/FORT COLLINS, CO morning hosts JORDAN SOTO and MICHAEL MASON (NET NEWS 8/21), the company has now posted the listing seeking their replacements. In the meantime, KUAD Asst. Brand Mgr./afternoon host MATT SPARX is filling in on morning drive.

Dir. of Content BRAD HANSEN is seeking either solo or team shows with at least three years of experience and a successful track record in mornings. He’s also looking for talent with “ninja social media/digital skills and the ability to make a positive, lasting impact on the local community. Must be passionate about Country music and live the lifestyle.” Find more info and apply here.

