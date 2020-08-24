Hurricane Laura Impact

Forecasters at NOAA have downgraded the potential damage of one of the two Tropical Storms heading in the GULF OF MEXICO giving residents some relief from MARCO, but at the same time raising the odds that LAURA will become a hurricane by the time she reaches land on WEDNESDAY (8/26) evening. She's currently slated to impact the coast line of SOUTHEAST TEXAS and SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA.

ALL ACCESS will be standing by to report on how radio is coping with these storms and how they are informing the community as they begin to prepare for heavy winds, storm surges, and lot of heavy rain in the affected areas.

If you have information to share with ALL ACCESS about your preparations and programming during these storms, please, click here.

« see more Net News