EPITAPH RECORDS welcomes EDIE LUNDEEN as Director Of National Radio Promotions for Alternative/Rock. LUNDEEN joins from a similar role at AMPLIFY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, where she previously worked with EPITAPH artists THE INTERRUPTERS, FALLING IN REVERSE, BAD SUNS, THRICE, PARKWAY DRIVE, and TEENAGE WRIST.

EPITAPH RECORDS founder and CEO BRETT GUREWITZ said, “I'm delighted to welcome EDIE to the label. Her skill and experience will be a fantastic addition for our artists and the EPITAPH team.”

Added LUNDEEN, “I am so thrilled to be the newest member of the EPITAPH family! Who would have thought when I was playing BAD RELIGION’s “Atomic Garden“ on college radio, I would be working for the incomparable, BRETT GUREWITZ. We have a ton of exciting new music coming that I can’t wait to get out to radio."

LUNDEEN’s resume also includes Head of Promotion at CULT RECORDS, and VP/Alternative Promotion at SONY RED, as well as regional promotion stints for ROADRUNNER RECORDS, CAPITOL RECORDS, LAVA RECORDS, VIRGIN RECORDS, and ATLANTIC RECORDS.

She is now based in EPITAPH's L.A. office and can be reached at edie@epitaph.com.

