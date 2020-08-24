Wise

Industry veteran DAN WISE has joined NASHVILLE-based AMERICAN SONGWRITER magazine as COO. WISE will continue to grow the AMERICAN SONGWRITER PODCAST in his new role, and will also be responsible for business development, including the scaling of existing and creation of new content initiatives.

WISE began his career in the music industry over two decades ago as an audio engineer, production manager, and tour manager. He then moved into artist management, where he most recently worked with STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT, home to BLAKE SHELTON.

“We are extremely excited to welcome DAN to the AMERICAN SONGWRITER family,” said AMERICAN SONGWRITER CEO SAM SAVAGE. “DAN's invaluable experience in the music industry and track record of creating deep and meaningful relationships makes him an incredible addition to our team.”

“Joining a company that has planted its roots in the music industry 35 years ago and earned the respect of musicians and songwriters around the world is truly an honor," said WISE. "I look forward to expanding upon the incredible success that SAM and the team have already built.”

Congratulate him here.

