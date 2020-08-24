Bryan (l), Langston (r)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN and 32 BRIDGE ENTERTAINMENT/EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's JON LANGSTON will guest co-host middays on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of SEPTEMBER. Beginning on MONDAY, AUGUST 31st and continuing through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th, BRYAN and LANGSTON can be heard together sharing stories and music while co-hosting weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with country stars LUKE BRYAN and JON LANGSTON," said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Manager MICHAEL LEVINE. "They have such a loyal following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and I know listeners will be thrilled to hear them on the station each day!”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

