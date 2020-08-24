Montgomery

On SEPTEMBER 2nd, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS, Top 40 WIFC (95.5)/WAUSAU WI, Brand Manager NIKKI MONTGOMERY transitions from management to talent as the co-host of KALLAWAY ON THE RISE with DAVE KALLAWAY as MARKIE SCOTT departs. MONTGOMERY programmed WIFC for the past 3 1/2 years. She began her career with MWC in 2001 as an intern and has held numerous positions during that time.

MONTGOMERY stated, "I am so excited to work side by side with DAVE KALLAWAY, sharing our friendship and humor with Central WISCONSIN every morning on 95.5 WIFC is going to be a great way to start the day."

KALLAWAY said, "The old saying 'Jack of All Trades' needs to be updated to 'NIKKI Of All Trades.' She's done it all and a ton of it here at MIDWEST. Even though NIKKI has been our boss on WIFC...we're also longtime friends. We both love morning radio and can't wait to wake everybody up together!"

MONTGOMERY will continue her Brand Manager duties until a replacement is named. Submit applications for Brand Manager of WIFC to VP/Programming JEFF MCCARTHY jeff.mccarthy@mwcradio.com.

