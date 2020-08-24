Hosting Niall Horan & Ashe

MOM + POP MUSIC artist ASHE and CAPITOL RECORDS artist NIALL HORAN are getting together again, this time on RADIO DISNEY this WEDNESDAY (8/26).

The pair have never met but found a way to virtually collaborate on the single, MORAL OF THE STORY. WEDNESDAY (8/26), they'll talk about MORAL OF THE STORY, how they ended up collaborating on music and where they hope to finally meet each other in person.

Ashe (Photo: Twitter) Niall Horan (Photo: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com)

