Ashe And Niall Horan Coming To Radio Disney Wednesday (8/26)
August 24, 2020 at 12:25 PM (PT)
MOM + POP MUSIC artist ASHE and CAPITOL RECORDS artist NIALL HORAN are getting together again, this time on RADIO DISNEY this WEDNESDAY (8/26).
The pair have never met but found a way to virtually collaborate on the single, MORAL OF THE STORY. WEDNESDAY (8/26), they'll talk about MORAL OF THE STORY, how they ended up collaborating on music and where they hope to finally meet each other in person.
Ashe (Photo: Twitter) Niall Horan (Photo: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com)
