2020 MTV Video Music Awards

CHLOE X HALLE, JACK HARLOW, LEWIS CAPALDI, TATE McRAE and MACHINE GUN KELLY featuring TRAVIS BARKER and BLACKBEAR are set to perform during the 2020 “VMAs” PRE-SHOW, airing SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th at 6:30p (ET/PT).

Hosted by NESSA DIAB and JAMILI MUSTAFA, the 90-minute event will include live performances, celebrity interviews and coast-to-coast coverage from celebrity correspondents, KEVAN KENNEY and TRAVIS MILLS.

This year’s show will honor “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers,” celebrating the best performances by first responders – doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical workers – who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances. Nominees include:

DR. ELVIS FRANCOIS and DR. WILLIAM ROBINSON, "Imagine"

DR. NATE WOOD, "Lean On Me"

JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL's SWAB SQUAD, "Level Up"

JASON ‘TIK TOK DOC"’ CAMPBELL

LORI MARIE KEY, "Amazing Grace:

Social media voting is also open to the public for PUSH NEW ARTIST, BEST GROUP and SONG OF THE SUMMER.

