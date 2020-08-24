New Name, Lineup

PATHFINDER COMMUNICATIONS Sports WKJG-A-W256CY (ESPN 1380)/FORT WAYNE has dropped its ESPN RADIO affiliation in favor of FOX SPORTS RADIO.

The newly-rebranded 1380 THE FAN, which launched its new identity and schedule on AUGUST 17th, airs the FSR lineup with the exception of WESTWOOD ONE/DAZN's PAT MCAFEE 2-4p and the local "THE SPORTS RUSH WITH BRETT RUMP" 4-6p. The station will also continue as the flagship for FORT WAYNE TINCAPS minor league baseball when MiLB returns in 2021, and will remain on the INDIANA PACERS, PURDUE football and basketball, IPFW basketball, and NOTRE DAME basketball networks, adding the NFL's INDIANAPOLIS COLTS for this season.

« see more Net News