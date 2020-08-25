Quaid

JINGLE PUNKS co-founder JARED GUTSTADT and actor DENNIS QUAID's podcast network AUDIO UP will produce a companion podcast for QUAID's reality TV show "SAVING DENNIS QUAID." The TV show is being produced with ITV AMERICA's LEFTFIELD PICTURES and will focus on QUAID's recent adoption of a cat named after him, following the actor and partner JIMMY JELLINEK throughout the process of bringing the cat from LYNCHBURG,to LOS ANGELES. QUAID and JELLINEK host "THE PET SHOW" podcast for AUDIO UP, and QUAID also hosts "THE DENNISSANCE" for the company. No network or service has yet been lined up to air the TV show.

QUAID (the human) said, “I’ve been lucky enough to be associated with the wonderful world of pets through my involvement in recent films. And while I’ve traditionally been more of a dog person, when I heard that ‘DENNIS QUAID THE CAT’ was in peril, I knew I had to act quick. It’s been amazing to see the public’s response to our little pet adoption, and during a difficult year for all of us, I’m glad it offered some levity and brightness. I’m very much looking forward to sharing kitty QUAID’s story with viewers and listeners in these new projects.”

« see more Net News