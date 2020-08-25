Advises Using Fall Numbers

The NETWORK RADIO RESEARCH COUNCIL (NRRC) has issued a recommendation that all radio advertising network and national buying be based on the FALL 2019 nationwide survey rather than numbers in subsequent periods impacted by the pandemic (including the SPRING 2020 nationwide survey). The NRRC recommendation reflects NIELSEN's warnings that "future buying and planning decisions for periods that fall outside the COVID-19 crisis should not be made using COVID-19 impacted audience estimates."

A statement from the NRRC said, The broadcast month of APRIL represents the first month of NIELSEN’s SPRING 2020 [APRIL-MAY-JUNE] Nationwide survey. Each month subsequent to APRIL has demonstrated consistent increases in listening, and there is confidence listenership will continue to stabilize and approach pre-COVID-19 levels. It is, therefore, the NRRC’s position that the FALL 2019 Nationwide book represents the best solution for the upcoming 2021 network radio upfront and Q4 scatter buys."

