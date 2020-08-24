Podcast Ad Impact

This week's WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog post by CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD offers an overview of the podcast advertising outlook and pulls out some positive signs on brand impact from studies by SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS measuring the effect of podcast ads on consumer awareness, recall, and favorability.

Among the points highlighted by BOUVARD are the large increases in brand advertising noted in the IAB/PwC Podcast Revenue Report (tripling from 2017 to 2019 and representing 45% of podcast ad revenue); the multiplicity of podcast attribution firms, countering the perception that the medium is not being properly measured; and positive results in studies of brand impact by SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS, showing podcast ads generating increases in brand lift, unaided brand awareness, and brand favorability (examples include CHANEL, women's shaving vendor BILLIE, recipe box service HELLO FRESH, and online therapy service TALKSPACE).

Read the post here.

