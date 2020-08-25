Cindy Gu

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has named CINDY GU head of their electronic music division ASTRALWERKS ASIA.

GU will head up the label’s operations across SOUTHEAST ASIS, KOREA and CHINA, based out of SINGAPORE.

GU was previously at WARNER MUSIC ASIA as Regional Marketing Manager & Dance Music Product Manager.

GU will work with ASTRALWERKS ASIA Director EVAN BAKER, who had been leading the label for the past six months. He will continue to be based in the U.S.

ASTRALWERKS ASIA also announced their first signing of a regional artist with INDONESIAN EDM group, WEIRD GENIUS.

Since their debut in 2016, the group has toured extensively and participated in events such as BANGKOK’s VIRAL FEST; JAKARTA’s SHVR festival; YOUTUBE’s FANFEST INDONESIA; BALI’s SOUNDRENALINE and performed alongside the likes of YELLOW CLAW and THE CHAINSMOKERS live in concert.

Their current release “Lathi” has racked up more than 100 million streams, and peaked at #1 on SPOTIFY’s main chart in INDONESIA and #2 on their GLOBAL VIRAL 50 chart.

