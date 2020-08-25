Deal With Skyview

THE WEATHER CHANNEL RADIO NETWORK is moving to SKYVIEW NETWORKS for radio sales and distribution under a new multi-year partnership beginning JANUARY 1st.

“As one of the top 5 most trusted brands in AMERICA, THE WEATHER CHANNEL RADIO NETWORK’s goal for this new partnership is to further expand our reach to provide more listeners with the world’s most accurate weather information to manage their daily lives,” said THE WEATHER CHANNEL Pres. TOM O'BRIEN. “We’re thrilled to partner with SKYVIEW NETWORKS as we continue to grow our radio network’s reach and increase our brand awareness among listeners, radio stations and advertisers alike.”

“This is going to be an incredible collaboration, as we have several creative strategic plans that will bring new opportunities and growth to both companies in this partnership. THE WEATHER CHANNEL is the most respected, sought-after source for weather news and provides the ideal platform for the nation’s most trusted and iconic brands,” said SKYVIEW NETWORKS EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO. “Its impressive reach and wide portfolio of formats, including A18-49 and strong female-skewing audiences, is an important strengthening of our portfolio. We are honored to work together to bring special offerings to advertisers and listeners.”

“THE WEATHER CHANNEL is an essential service for radio stations regardless of format. We see the opportunity to grow both businesses by creating new content and deeper relationships with stations across the radio marketplace,” said SKYVIEW NETWORKS Pres./COO STEVE JONES. “The assets our companies possess complement each other and will allow us to creatively approach growth while their impressive lineup of sales inventory across formats will be a boost to our reach.”

